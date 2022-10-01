Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $8.17 Million Position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 85,932 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.19% of NCR worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in NCR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NCR in the 1st quarter valued at $2,940,000. Saltoro Capital LP grew its holdings in NCR by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SCW Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $5,027,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45 and a beta of 1.51. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $33.21.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered NCR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

