Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Invests $9.52 Million in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,520,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.33% of Envestnet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 114,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at $3,007,000. Finally, PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Envestnet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. PB Investment Partners L.P. now owns 258,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 33,898 shares during the period.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Envestnet

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $44.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Envestnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.73 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.06.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.