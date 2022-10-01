Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $9,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of RE opened at $262.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $244.57 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.63 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

