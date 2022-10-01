Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $10.64 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 735,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,013 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.16% of Flex worth $10,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,382,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,973 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,746,411 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,996,000 after purchasing an additional 162,876 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Flex by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,263,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Flex by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,035,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 176,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex Stock Performance

FLEX stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $19.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flex had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other Flex news, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 326,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 56,868 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $1,003,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,716.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,768 shares of company stock valued at $3,931,302 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.