Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tenret Co LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8,554.8% in the second quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 94,873 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $195.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

