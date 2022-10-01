Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,568 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $10,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1,128.0% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at $19,402,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $5,184,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $65.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.58. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $112.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.97.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.17). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,274.02% and a negative return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.44 EPS. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.33.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

