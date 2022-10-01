MAI Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,452 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,774 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,718 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $120.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.06. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.