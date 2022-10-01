Lear (NYSE:LEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 42,603 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 602,426 shares.The stock last traded at $121.07 and had previously closed at $128.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.66, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.83%.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $837,290.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,547,134 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lear in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

