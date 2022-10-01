85,513 Shares in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 85,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $1,514,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 887,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,510,000 after buying an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 1,507.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,259,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 1,180,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rithm Capital by 10.1% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 241,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

Shares of RITM opened at $7.32 on Friday. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $10.07.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is currently 50.25%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

