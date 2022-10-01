Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TER. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,904,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 256,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,020,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $75.15 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $168.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 9.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

