Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.76

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.76 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 28773 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Fisker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.77.

Fisker Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 10.52 and a quick ratio of 10.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Fisker had a negative net margin of 610,674.38% and a negative return on equity of 63.67%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Fisker in the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Fisker by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 312,447 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fisker by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,041,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

