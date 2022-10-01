BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 71,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 639,962 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BTRS. Needham & Company LLC lowered BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Insider Activity at BTRS

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative return on equity of 15.53% and a negative net margin of 40.14%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. On average, analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 508,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BTRS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 48.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in BTRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.