TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 6,851 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 216,319 shares.The stock last traded at $92.60 and had previously closed at $95.56.
TFII has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on TFI International from $130.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.56.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.42%.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at about $965,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 229,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
