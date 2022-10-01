ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 219,351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 7,174,259 shares.The stock last traded at $38.36 and had previously closed at $40.30.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra QQQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QLD. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 376,080 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 360,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,646,000 after acquiring an additional 225,142 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,405,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,303,000. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,786,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

