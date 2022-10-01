Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 20,628 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 477,719 shares.The stock last traded at $20.90 and had previously closed at $20.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.19% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The company had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,502 shares of company stock worth $679,295 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLRX. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 446,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

