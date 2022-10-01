MAI Capital Management Sells 2,800 Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period.

ITB stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.92. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

