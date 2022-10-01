Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,370 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 71,306 shares.The stock last traded at $9.50 and had previously closed at $9.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Pzena Investment Management Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $700.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Pzena Investment Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Pzena Investment Management’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 38,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pzena Investment Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 263,210 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at $3,328,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 247,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

