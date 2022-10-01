Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,572 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.30.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.
