Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 3,572 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.30.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pharming Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

