Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 470,021 shares.The stock last traded at $32.10 and had previously closed at $32.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.

Institutional Trading of Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $452.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

See Also

