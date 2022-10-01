Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 16,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 470,021 shares.The stock last traded at $32.10 and had previously closed at $32.64.
Several research analysts have commented on GMAB shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $547.62.
The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.93.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.1% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 2.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 9.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.51% of the company’s stock.
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
