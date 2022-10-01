Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $6.17

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.17, but opened at $6.81. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 18,323 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Century Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $482.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Century Aluminum ( NASDAQ:CENX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.41). Century Aluminum had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The firm had revenue of $856.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Century Aluminum news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 49,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $440,163.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,400 shares in the company, valued at $571,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $489,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Century Aluminum by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

