NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,300 shares, a growth of 45.4% from the August 31st total of 273,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.2 days.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NUVSF opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. NuVista Energy has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUVSF shares. CIBC upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVista Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

