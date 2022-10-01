Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $77,000 Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the second quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

NEE stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $154.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

