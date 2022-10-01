The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 993 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.9% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 57.9% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 11,735 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $62.12 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.65.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.