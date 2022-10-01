Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $82,000 Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in General Motors by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

GM opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.73. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

