Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after buying an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,385,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,417,000 after purchasing an additional 149,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,029,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,682,000 after purchasing an additional 391,417 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after buying an additional 912,942 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,028,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,542,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MNST. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total transaction of $1,483,280.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,420,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $86.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.81.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

