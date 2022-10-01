Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $65,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $448,422,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,427,221 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,497,441,000 after buying an additional 1,906,590 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1,321.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,013,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $192,601,000 after buying an additional 941,891 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,720,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,026,000 after buying an additional 518,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,767,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,224,549,000 after buying an additional 394,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 6,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $977,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,859,112.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.42, for a total value of $9,621,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 608,023 shares in the company, valued at $116,995,785.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 379,728 shares of company stock worth $66,196,394 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $163.43 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.