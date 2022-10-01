Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,646 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $87.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $363.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.93.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Further Reading

