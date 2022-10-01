Kidder Stephen W Sells 286 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kidder Stephen W trimmed its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 3.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Somerville Kurt F increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 51,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,026,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Notis McConarty Edward lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Notis McConarty Edward now owns 13,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $287,000. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 301.9% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 860 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB raised its position in Home Depot by 45.0% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,354 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $275.94 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $282.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $296.33 and its 200 day moving average is $297.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.71%.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

