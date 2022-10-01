Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 835 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 14,816 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 0.8 %

NVO opened at $99.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $225.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.08. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 72.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 24.18%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.