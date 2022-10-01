Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,115 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 20,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 119,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SU opened at $28.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.3656 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

