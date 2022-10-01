General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GD stock opened at $212.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.86. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $188.64 and a 12 month high of $254.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.03. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

