Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in HEICO by 8,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HEI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

HEICO Stock Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $143.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.21 and a 200 day moving average of $145.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO Co. has a 1-year low of $126.95 and a 1-year high of $165.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.44 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HEICO Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

