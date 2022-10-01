Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 368,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,416 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 41.5% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 251,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 73,720 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 54.4% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth $3,698,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 214,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,159 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKF opened at $15.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.99. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.64 and a 12 month high of $54.72.

