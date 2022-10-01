Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 433 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading

Shares of GNR opened at $49.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.86. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $65.66.

