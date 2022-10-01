Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Holdings Raised by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 828.6% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco by 351.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSO opened at $257.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $277.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $220.68 and a 1-year high of $318.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.20.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

