Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 49,280 Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cannae Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after buying an additional 6,199,879 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,890,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,631,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alight by 9.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,519,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after buying an additional 1,273,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:ALIT opened at $7.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $715.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Alight, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALIT. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Alight Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

