United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Shares Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Microelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 162.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 46,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in United Microelectronics by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 66,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UMC shares. Mizuho cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Microelectronics Stock Down 1.2 %

About United Microelectronics

Shares of UMC opened at $5.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.09. United Microelectronics Co. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.