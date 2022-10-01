Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 96 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sante Capital Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $818,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth $1,958,000. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $284.65 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $280.92 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $325.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.13 and a beta of 0.44.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares in the company, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.67.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

