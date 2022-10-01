Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Manulife Financial by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

NYSE MFC opened at $15.67 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $15.48 and a 1 year high of $22.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

