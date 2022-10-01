Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth $73,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.55.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $347.50 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.85 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

