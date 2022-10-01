Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $136,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,378,828 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,189 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 312,371 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,840 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,595,223 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, 626 Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE F opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

