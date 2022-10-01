Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $92,000 Holdings in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 67,828 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCRD opened at $2.86 on Friday. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.74 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.52% and a negative net margin of 80.11%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is currently -54.32%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

