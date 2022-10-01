Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $215.11 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.08 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.43. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ROK. Argus upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.