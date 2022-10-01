AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at $750,858,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares in the company, valued at $963,284,274. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,858,945. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 843,646 shares of company stock valued at $96,496,670. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AutoNation Trading Up 1.1 %

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

NYSE:AN opened at $101.87 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.56 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

