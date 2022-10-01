Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $80.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $80.39 and a 1 year high of $128.85.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

