Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 157 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,405.9% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 90,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,565,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 354,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $135,541,000 after acquiring an additional 60,709 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 76,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $293.05 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

