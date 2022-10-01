Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $4.08

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.08, but opened at $3.91. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 262,258 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a CHF 4 target price (down previously from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

