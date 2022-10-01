Dana (NYSE:DAN) Shares Gap Down to $12.42

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.42, but opened at $11.90. Dana shares last traded at $11.43, with a volume of 6,293 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dana from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Dana Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.58.

Dana Announces Dividend

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Dana had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dana Incorporated will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 19.9% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Dana by 6.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dana by 45.3% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,865,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $85,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,687 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dana during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dana by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 927,144 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,288,000 after purchasing an additional 319,378 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

