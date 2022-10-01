Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Gap Down to $12.53

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.53, but opened at $12.00. Carlyle Secured Lending shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 1,233 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CGBD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $593.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.86.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Carlyle Secured Lending ( NASDAQ:CGBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.90 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.65%.

Insider Transactions at Carlyle Secured Lending

In other news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan acquired 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.30 per share, with a total value of $42,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 162,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 24,575 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

