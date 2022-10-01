AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Down to $21.37

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.37, but opened at $20.45. AMC Networks shares last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 1,280 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.26. The company has a market capitalization of $860.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

